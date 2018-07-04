How Cristiano Ronaldo inspired KL Rahul’s dab celebration with Virat Kohli

KL Rahul slammed a whirlwind 54-ball 101 to fashion India’s eight-wicket win over England in the first T20 of three-match series at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Rahul celebrated his hundred with a dab before getting involved in another animated celebration with skipper Virat Kohli, who became the fastest to reach 2000 runs in T20Is.

In a chat with teammate Dinesh Karthik, Rahul revealed that his celebration was inspired from Portugal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Yeah, sort of. You know Virat’s a huge Ronaldo fan,” the 26-year-old said.

He also explained his unique style of celebrations with captain Kohli saying he would like to have different types of celebrations with different players of the team.

“By the end of England series, I want to have different handshakes with all the members of the team. Now I have one with Hardik. With Virat you saw it,” the stylish right hand batsman said.

He also expressed satisfaction over reaching the three-figure in international cricket after a long time and hopes to bat the same way throughout the tour.

“This is very satisfactory hundred. This means the world to me. The last international hundred I got was about two years ago. I have been getting fifties in the IPL, even in the Test matches. It’s been a rough road in last one and a half years so this hundred really means world to me.

“I have been working towards batting for 20 overs and finishing the game. Hopefully I am able to do that again,” he said.

Batting first, England posted 159/8 with Kuldeep Yadav claiming a five-for (5/24). Jos Buttler top scored for the hosts with a 46-ball 69.

India coasted home riding on Rahul’s century with 10 balls to spare.