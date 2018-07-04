KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav were exceptional in 1st T20 cricket game: Eoin Morgan

On a wicket where everyone struggled to find their rhythm, KL Rahul was a class apart. He came up with breathtaking shots to make a mockery of the target of 160 with an unbeaten century to help India cross it with eight wickets to spare at the Old Trafford ground on Tuesday evening.

“I don’t think everybody found it as easy as KL did today – I thought he played extremely well,” said England captain Eoin Morgan.

However, what hurt England the most was the five-wicket haul of Kuldeep Yadav. The batsmen were simply not able to pick his length and variations.

“It wasn’t a case of us chipping it up in the air. He completely deceived us, and I thought he bowled well.”

The England skipper admitted that his team had problems against spin? “Yes, I suppose that is fair.”

“So between now and the next game, we need to assess our plans, make sure they’re the right ones, and stick with them.”

He though conceded it was easier said that done and it’s very difficult to find a similar bowler for match simulations. “It’s like any challenge – if you’re facing a guy who bowls 95mph it’s very difficult to replicate,” said Buttler.

“If you’re facing a guy who turns it both ways, and disguises it well, it’s very difficult to replicate – because there is nobody else who bowls like that.

“So your preparation is a clear mind, you have a pretty clear plan, and you stick to it.”