How India can avoid New Zealand in semi-finals: Qualification scenario for Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa

Staring at the exit door in their must-win encounter against South Africa on Thursday, Babar Azam-led Pakistan eventually lived to fight another day to revive their ICC World T20 2022 campaign with an impressive win over the Proteas at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Resuming their World Cup rivalry against the bogey opponent, the India's arch-rivals Pakistan defeated South Africa by 33 runs in a rain-affected match to keep their semi-finals hopes alive at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan's second-successive win in the Super 12 stage means the Group 2 has been thrown wide open once again at the T20 World Cup. The 2009 world champions have climbed to the third spot in the current Group 2 standings of the ICC World T20 2022. Babar’s misfiring Pakistani side still has an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals of the ongoing edition of the ICC event in Australia.

How Pakistan can qualify for semi-finals

Third-placed Pakistan will meet Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh in their final fixture of the Super 12 stage on Sunday. Besides beating Bangladesh, Pakistan will require either Team India or South Africa to avoid winning their respective matches on Sunday. If South Africa suffer a defeat or have their final game called off, Pakistan will only need to defeat Bangladesh to eclipse the Proteas by winning more matches (3) than the Temba Bavuma-led side. If Zimbabwe upstage India, Pakistan can advance to the next round with a win over Bangladesh on the basis of a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

What's next for Rohit Sharma-led Team India?

For Rohit Sharma-led Team India, the plan is simple. Win the final Super 12 match on Sunday and enter the semi-finals. Interestingly, India only need to score a point in their final fixture against Zimbabwe to advance to the semi-finals. If Pakistan lose to Bangladesh and Netherlands defeat South Africa, Virat Kohli-starrer Team India can still enter the semi-finals with a superior NRR despite losing the match against Zimbabwe.

How South Africa can enter semis? Are Bangladesh alive in semi-final race?

Bangladesh will have to beat Pakistan and then expect South Africa to settle for one point in their final group match against the Netherlands to remain in the hunt for the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Second-placed South Africa only need to beat Netherlands to enter the semi-finals. If rain gods make their presence felt on Sunday and South Africa's match is abandoned, then Pakistan only need to beat Bangladesh to secure their berth for the semi-finals. South Africa will have less wins (2) than Pakistan in this scenario. Thus, South Africa will have to defeat Netherlands to seal their berth in the semi-finals on Sunday.

