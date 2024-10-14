How Pakistan can save India from Women's T20 World Cup elimination and deny embarrassing 8-year first

A defeat to Australia left India on the brink of an embarrassing group-stage elimination at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. It will be the earliest exit for India in the tournament after eight years, having last suffered the fate thrice in a row in 2012, 2014 and 2016, before making the semifinals in three consecutive editions, one of which saw them even make the final. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, right, and Deepti Sharma talk as they bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 13(AP)

India needed a win, by a big margin, against the defending champions to guarantee a ticket to the semifinal. India could have finished top of the table by toppling Australia's net run rate. However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten half-century knock went in vain as Australia restricted India to 142 for nine in 20 overs, in their chase of 152.

India looked well settled in the chase, with Harmanpreet finding assistance from Deepti Sharma as the pair hit a flurry of boundaries to revive India's hopes. But after Sophie Molineux removed the left-hander, Annabel Sutherland ran through the rest of the line-up, with three wickets falling in her final over, leaving Harmanpreet dejected.

How Pakistan can save India's Women's T20 World Cup campaign

With the win, Australia made it through to the semifinals for the ninth consecutive time, having never missed the qualification mark in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup. India, on the other hand, ended their campaign with four points from four games, and are currently placed second in the Group A points table. However, they can still make the semifinals, with Group A still having one match left.

If their arch-rival Pakistan can beat New Zealand on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium, albeit by a small margin, India could make it through to the semifinal as the White Ferns would end their campaign on four points and an inferior NRR compared to the Women in Blue.

However, Pakistan will want to try their luck in pulling off an absolute stunner in Group A. If they win by a margin of 47 to 60 runs batting first against New Zealand, or chase down the target in less than 10 overs, they could topple India to join Australia in the semis.

Meanwhile, a win for New Zealand, irrespective of the margin, would officially eliminate India from the Women's T20 World Cup tournament, as the Sophie Devine-led side will finish with six points.