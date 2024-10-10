How Ratan Tata helped boost Yuvraj, Harbhajan, and BCCI chief selector Agarkar's careers through Tata Group's support

Ratan Tata died late on Wednesday, at the age of 86. The former Tata Group chairman ran the conglomerate for more than 20 years as chairman, and had been under intensive care in a Mumbai hospital, according to reports. In a statement, the company said, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation." Ratan Tata was known to support Indian cricketers.(AFP)

Ratan Tata was also known for his love for sports and support for Indian cricketers and athletes. Many current and former cricketers in India received backing from the Tata Group, which included jobs, financial support and opportunities.

Cricketers who received Tata Group's backing

In the past Farokh Engineer was supported by Tata Motors. Meanwhile, Air India was pivotal in the careers of players like Mohinder Amarnath, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa and VVS Laxman. On the other hand, Indian Airlines, aso linked to Tata Group, was a platform for players like Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif.

Shardul Thakur (Tata Power) and Jayant Yadav (Air India) have also received support from the Tata Group. Meanwhile, even BCCI chief selector and former player Ajit Agarkar (Tata Steel) received supported from the conglomerate.

Ratan Tata's leadership at Tata was also filled with controversy, which also included a bitter public feud after the company ousted Cyrus Mistry, a scion of the billionaire Shapoorji Pallonji clan, as chairman of Tata Sons in 2016. According to the Tata Group, Mistry failed to turnaround poorly performing businesses. Meanwhile, Mistry alleged that Ratan Tata interfered and created an alternative power centre at the group.

He was also a prominent investor in Indian startups after stepping back from the Tata Group, backing companies like Paytm, Ola Electric and Urban Company. He also received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour in 2008, for exceptional and distinguished service in trade and industry.