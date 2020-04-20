‘How’s my new hairdo looking,’ Sachin Tendulkar posts hair-cutting image on social media

cricket

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:17 IST

Sachin Tendulkar has been keeping his fans engaged with his posts on social media. The cricketing legend regularly posts images on Instagram to keep his fans updated. Tendulkar recently posted an image of himself trying to cut his own hair during this Covid-19 pandemic. Barbershops are closed in the country due to the lockdown imposed, so Sachin decided to take matters into his own hands.

‘From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. How’s my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim & @nandan_v_naik?’ Sachin captioned the image where he is trying to cut his own hair with a trimmer.

Tendulkar had recently donated Rs 50 lakh to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has claimed 17 lives so far in India, news agency PTI reported. As per the report, Tendulkar’s donation to the cause is the largest contribution made by any Indian leading sports personalities, some of whom have already pledged their salaries, while others have donated medical equipment to combat the outbreak

“Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds,” a source closed to the development was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Tendulkar had also pledged to feed 5000 people for a month.

Coronavirus has led to the postponement pf several cricket tournaments and events with cricketers isolating themselves at home. The Indian Premier League has also been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. The status of the T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to take place later this year in Australia is also in question and a call on the tournament will only be taken in some months.