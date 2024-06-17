How Team India has fared in Super 8 stages of T20 World Cups: Four heartbreaking exits and four...

Team India qualified for the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup last week after beating the USA in their third Group A match at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York. The team had earlier beaten Ireland and Pakistan and finished at the top of the points table despite their final game against Canada getting washed out in Florida on Saturday. India's captain Rohit Sharma with Yashasvi Jaiswal and other teammates ahead of the Group A match against Canada in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium (Surjeet Yadav)

India have been clubbed into Group 1 in the Super Eight stage alongside Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma's men will begin their campaign in the second round of the World Cup on June 20, against Afghanistan in Barbados before facing on June 22 in Antigua and finally taking on 2021 champions Australia on June 24.

How has Team India fared in Super 8 stages of T20 World Cups?

2007 T20 World Cup: After topping Group D with wins against Pakistan and Scotland, India incurred a 10-run loss in the chase against New Zealand in their opening Super Eight match. But they bounced back to beat South Africa and England to finish at the top of the table and make the semifinals. The MS Dhoni-led team eventually finished as champions, and it still remains India's only ever ICC title win in this format of the game.

2009 T20 World Cup: India beat both Ireland and Bangladesh in the preliminary round to progress to the Super Eight, where they finished bottom of the table after being beaten by South Africa, West Indies and England.

2010 T20 World Cup: Group C toppers India, who beat South Africa and Afghanistan, succumbed to yet another horrid run in the Super Eight, where they were undone by Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

2012 T20 World Cup: India finished third in the Super Eight points table after beating defending champions England and Afghanistan in the group stage. Although they bounced back from their nine-wicket loss against Australia to beat Pakistan and South Africa, they lost the chance to make the semifinal owing to an inferior net run rate compared to their arch-rivals, who finished second behind the Aussies.

2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup: With 16 teams participating in the ICC tournament for the first time in 2014, the format for the second round of the contest was expanded to Super 10, which comprised the top eight Full Member nations based on ICC T20I rankings and two other teams from the preliminary round of the tournament. It remained the same for all subsequent editions of the World Cup until 2024.

In 2014, India scripted an unbeaten run in Group 2 of the Super 10, beating West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh. The Dhoni-led side eventually made the final after beating South Africa in the semis, but were beaten by Sri Lanka. Two years later, India finished second in the group stage in Super 10, but incurred a heartbreaking loss to eventual champions West Indies in the semifinal at home.

2021 remains India's worst-ever show in T20 World Cups, as the Virat Kohli-led side incurred a group-stage exit after losses against Pakistan and New Zealand. However, under Rohit in 2022, India finished top of the table despite a loss against South Africa, before being beaten by eventual title holders England in the semis.