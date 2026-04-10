How the PBKS top order is raising the bar

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) impressive start to IPL 2026 — one that has propelled them to second place on the points table — has been built on the foundation of a fearless, high-impact top order. At the centre of this resurgence is Prabhsimran Singh, a homegrown talent who is finally beginning to fulfil his vast potential. Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, left, and Prabhsimran Singh, centre, against Cennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, in Chennai. (PTI)

Having spent his entire IPL career with PBKS, Prabhsimran’s journey has been one of patience and gradual evolution. After a breakthrough 2025 season, where he stitched together a prolific opening partnership with Priyansh Arya, the wicketkeeper-batter has returned this year with greater clarity, composure and consistency.

“I can only say that I used to be out in the 30–40s before. So, now I try to play longer. Mainly, like we talk about in team meetings, we don’t care if we have the orange cap or the purple cap. You have to make such an impact that you can easily win matches for the team,” Prabhsimran said, outlining the shift in his mindset.

That clarity has mirrored PBKS’ broader batting approach. The top order — Prabhsimran, Arya, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Australian debutant Cooper Connolly — has clicked almost instantly this season, maximising the Powerplay and consistently setting aggressive tones.

“The game has become so fast now. Earlier we used to defend 170–180, and we still can, but if you look at the percentages, scores have gone to 200-plus. To do that, you have to approach the Powerplay with an attacking mindset,” he explained.

At the heart of this aggressive template is the understanding between Prabhsimran and Arya. The duo, which amassed over 1,000 runs combined in IPL 2025, has carried that rhythm forward into the current season. Whether it was Prabhsimran’s 34-ball 43 against Chennai Super Kings or his brisk 24-ball 37 in the opener against Gujarat Titans, his ability to adapt to match situations has stood out.

“Sometimes, if I’m not getting to hit boundaries while he’s getting them, it’s my responsibility to give him a single and make him hit bowlers,” Prabhsimran said. “Actually, in every match, it’s not necessary that only my hits are working well. We rotate strike and then go for the big hits.”

If Prabhsimran and Arya provide the early impetus, Shreyas Iyer’s presence at No. 3 brings stability, while Cooper Connolly has added a new dimension to the batting line-up. The 22-year-old Australian has transitioned seamlessly into the IPL, announcing himself with a match-winning 72 off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans, followed by a fluent 36 against Chennai Super Kings.

Connolly, however, is clear about staying true to his natural game despite the evolving demands of T20 cricket.

“I think each player has their own strengths and I’m pretty keen to stick to mine. It’s been successful for me so far,” Connolly said. “Obviously power is becoming a big part of T20 cricket, but there are other ways to go about it. I’m pretty happy with the tempo game at the moment because that’s allowing me to perform the best that I can for this team.”

The young Australian, who idolises former PBKS batter Shaun Marsh, is also embracing the learning curve that comes with the IPL.

“It’s just about taking notes, listening to Ricky and Shreyas. Shreyas is a world-class player, so listening to guys like that… seeing what they think works in these conditions,” he said. “I’m sticking to what has worked for me over the last few years and then slowly adding pieces to the puzzle.”

Connolly has also been quick to acknowledge the impact of PBKS’ Indian core, particularly the opening pair.

“Priyansh and Prabh are world-class for what they do. It’s exciting watching them, especially the last game against Chennai when Priyansh played some unbelievable shots,” he said. “Strike rate talk doesn’t become an issue. It’s about understanding conditions and reacting to what’s in front of you. If you focus too much on strike rate, it becomes a problem.”

For Prabhsimran, the freedom to express himself has been significantly enhanced under Iyer’s leadership.

“He told me to play the way I want and sees me as a senior player. There’s so much backing that you can show what you’re capable of,” he said.

Off the field, the influence of Yuvraj Singh — whose mentorship is increasingly shaping a generation of young Indian cricketers — is evident in Prabhsimran’s evolution. Having trained under the former India all-rounder, he credits those sessions for refining both his mindset and skillset.

“When you practice, you have to do it in different ways — hitting sixes, playing longer, facing new and old balls — it all boils down to technique,” he noted.

Now in his eighth IPL season, Prabhsimran is no longer just a promising youngster but an integral part of PBKS’ leadership core. Yet, even as his stature grows within the franchise, his eyes remain firmly set on the bigger goal — an India debut.

“There’s so much competition, you have to do more. Less is not enough. But if you look at it in terms of healthy competition, I think you will grow positively,” he said.

Having already featured for India A, he understands the fine margins that separate domestic success from international recognition.

“The effort is just to do well wherever I get an opportunity. Playing for India A feels like being a little closer to the senior team. If I’ve done well there, my turn will come,” he said. “Every time you don’t get selected, you realise what you have done is not enough and you have to do a little more.” He has played 71 matches for PBKS since his debut in 2019 and scored 1176 runs at the strike-rate of 149.37.

If his current form is anything to go by, Prabhsimran Singh is not just anchoring Punjab Kings’ strong campaign but steadily knocking, with growing authority, on the doors of the Indian team.