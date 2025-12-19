How to avail full ticket refund after UPCA springs into action following India-South Africa's abandoned T20I in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has confirmed that a full refund of tickets will be issued to spectators who arrived at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow for the fourth T20I between India and South Africa earlier this week. The fourth match of the five-game series had to be called off due to “excessive fog.” Multiple inspections didn't yield the desired results, and the situation didn't improve to the point where the game could proceed. It is worth mentioning that the umpires held several inspections from 6:50 PM to 9:30 PM; however, in the end, they had to call the game off. The UPCA announces full ticket refund(PTI)

Making matters worse was the poor AQI in Uttar Pradesh, with readings ranging from 415 to 430. Following the fourth T20I, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came under considerable scrutiny for scheduling matches in North India during the winter, amid the poor AQI situation. The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also stated that the decision to refund tickets was the responsibility of the UPCA.

Finally, the UPCA sprung into action, revealing how the spectators can get their tickets refunded if they were at the venue for the fourth T20I between India and South Africa.

“Spectators who booked tickets online will receive a refund of the ticket amount through their original mode of payment,” Prem Manohar Gupta, secretary of UPCA, said in an official release.

“Refund-related notifications will be sent to the registered email addresses. Ticket holders are advised to regularly monitor their emails for further updates," the statement added.

The UPCA also issued firm guidelines, stating that supporters who purchased their tickets offline can collect their refund amount from the box office at Gate No. 2 of the Ekana Stadium on December 20, 21, and 22 between 11 AM and 6 PM.

“Offline ticket holders must be present in person and are required to: Carry your original physical tickets along with a copy of Government ID for verification,” it said in its statement.

‘Bank details need to be submitted’

The UPCA have also asked the customers to submit the required documents along with their bank details. Once the refund form is filled out, the process will be carried out by the organisers.

“Customers will submit all the above with their bank details. Fill out the refund form provided at the counter with relevant and accurate details. Submit the original tickets along with the completed form for verification," the statement said.

“Upon successful verification, refunds will be processed directly to the respective bank accounts as per the details provided in the refund form. Refunds will be initiated only after due verification of the submitted documents and information," it added.

The five-match series between India and South Africa currently stands 2-1 in favour of the former and the final T20I will be played on Friday, December 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.