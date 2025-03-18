Huge expectations on Pant, brings a lot of fun: LSG’s Pooran

LUCKNOW: Lucknow Super Giants began life in the Indian Premier League brightly, reaching the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, but plunged to seventh last year. That has seen a major change with Rishabh Pant taking over as skipper ahead of this season after being bought for an all-time IPL record ₹27 crore. Rishabh Pant is taking over as skipper of Lucknow Super Giants after being bought for an all-time IPL record ₹ 27 crore (X/ LSG)

The 27-year-old though goes into IPL 2025 with plenty to prove. His leadership apart, the wicketkeeper will also be under some pressure to ramp up his T20 batting, especially after an underwhelming Test tour of Australia. He also sat out India’s triumphant Champions Trophy campaign where KL Rahul, the man he has replaced in LSG, was preferred and delivered with the ‘keeping gloves and bat.

Nicholas Pooran will be one of the key players for Pant. The 29-year-old Trinidad keeper-batter had a solid 2024 IPL season, scoring 499 runs with his power-batting reflected in the 35 fours and 36 sixes he hit. Ahead of his third season with LSG, Pooran declared: “I enjoy hitting the cricket ball with sheer power. It thrills me.”

“I have no expectations—just take it one game at a time and do what I need to for our team to win… We want to be successful at the end of the tournament, so that means not only me but all the other players putting their hand up for the team…,” he told HT on Tuesday on the sidelines of an event here.

Pant led Delhi Capitals last season, but his social media post before the auction hinted at his departure. The fresh start with LSG will bring its own challenges for the 27-year-old.

Pooran, the LSG vice-captain, was asked about Pant. “He’s been around a long time. He’s a young guy but has a lot of experience as a player and as a captain. He’s been in this position before,” he said. “My job is simple—support him regardless of whether it’s a good decision or a bad decision, both on and off the field. Not only me, but the other individuals on the team, that’s our job.”

“He (Pant) comes with his baggage, expectations on him, his skillset, his talent. He’s a good human, which is most important. He brings a lot of fun and is a breath of fresh air for us. We need someone like him to step up, someone who relates with the local players. It’s tough for overseas players to come into new conditions, new cultures, and learn all about it. But he knows how to communicate and navigate things well. We’re looking forward to seeing how he goes on the park this season.”

Pant, who was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup victory and the run to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup final at home would have hoped to be in a better frame going into this IPL season starting on Saturday. In IPL, he has scored 3,284 runs at a great strike-rate of 148.93 with 296 fours and 154 sixes.

Pooran was clear where LSG’s strength lies. “The strong point of our team? Obviously, we have a really strong batting line-up. They are powerful. Everyone has seen that. But you can have the best batter in the world, the strongest team, but again, actions speak louder than words.”

However, LSG’s bowling stocks are depleted with injuries to their pacers Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan. “We’re facing some adversity with a few of our fast bowlers not being fit… we’re hoping they return soon.” Allrounder Mitch Marsh too will play only as a batter due to fitness issues.