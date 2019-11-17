‘Hume bhi batao raaz?’ asks Ishant Sharma, ‘Biryani ka kamaal,’ replies Mohammed Shami - Banter between India seamers goes viral

cricket

Updated: Nov 17, 2019

Moments after Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav rattled the Bangladesh batsmen and bowled India to a victory by an innings and 130 runs on the last session of Day 3 of the first India vs Bangladesh Test match in Indore, the trio gave a first-hand account of the camaraderie they share even off the field. Ishant, Shami and Umesh gave an insight to how they operate and even did not shy away from banter in a candid interview with presenter Harsha Bhogle.

“I am not treated as a senior, we don’t have anything like that. We always enjoy each other’s success, speak with each other and try and share our plans,” said Ishant Sharma.

It was a game where Mohammed Shami (match haul of 7 wickets), Umesh Yadav (4 wickets overall) and Ishant Sharma (3 wickets) scared the hell out of the opposition batsmen.

Ishant, who got only 3 wickets in the match despite beating the bat on numerous occasions and inducing false shots jokingly asked Shami how he manages to pick up wickets so easily.

“I’ve been asking him, ‘What are you doing that whenever you hit the pads, it’s out. If someone pulls, it’s caught. We’re tired of just beating the bat’ So tell us Shami, we are tired with just beating the bat! (laughter)

To which Shami replied, “Well... the best thing that is there in my mind is that from the side of the captain and coaches I’ve been given complete freedom,”

Ishant interrupted midway and said, “That way, even we have the freedom!”

Ahead of the pink ball Test, Ishant Sharma seeks advice from Mohammed Shami. Funny banter between the two 😀



Full interview 👉👉https://t.co/hq1gKfhVIP pic.twitter.com/BcbzOmVKlm — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2019

Shami continued, “And the biggest thing is that I’m bowling with you guys. I don’t even need to think too much. I just need to focus on the one thing you need to do in Tests: put it in a good area. I do just that and you guys make it much easier for me, so there’s no pressure on me.”

Not satisfied with the answer, Ishant said, “We have asked you something else, you’re giving a different answer [laughter]! We are saying that the areas you’re bowling in, we’re bowling in them too. But when you hit the pads it’s in line with the stumps, and when we hit the pads, it’s missing the stumps. Why does this happen?”

Shami finally gave in to Ishant’s jokes and gave credit to Biriyani, yes, you read that right. “Well people say it’s biryani ka kamaal [It’s down to the wonders of eating biryani]. No, it doesn’t happen like that of course. But it’s just luck and God’s grace. One thing is that the line and length I’m focusing on is being executed. I’m getting success from that so I try to repeat that,” said Ishant.

Reacting on his performance, Umesh Yadav credited his father for building a strong base. “I learnt from my father in my childhood to be strong. He made me run a lot. I try to maintain the strength. Earlier, the new ball was doing a lot for pacers. We know our strengths. We try to take wickets with the new ball and make it easier for spinners. My batting coach and skipper tell me to enjoy my batting. Kohli told me to bat quickly in the last Test against South Africa. I try to deliver whatever is expected of me.”