Hyderabad to make change despite record win? Will Saha open? Check GT vs SRH likely XIs, head-to-head record

The Gujarat Titans are facing an uphill battle as they gear up to take on a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the upcoming IPL clash. With a depleted bowling attack and a recent setback against Chennai Super Kings, the Titans are under pressure to deliver a strong performance. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram walk back to the pavilion after the team's inning against Mumbai Indians (ANI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are riding high on confidence after their record-breaking victory against Mumbai Indians, where they posted a mammoth total of 277 runs.

The absence of key players like injured Mohammed Shami and the departure of Hardik Pandya has significantly weakened the Titans' lineup, particularly in the bowling department. Umesh Yadav's inconsistency has further compounded their woes, leaving them vulnerable against a potent Sunrisers batting order.

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad boast a formidable lineup, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma delivering explosive performances in their previous match. With Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen also in imperious form, the Titans' bowlers will face a stern test to contain the opposition's batting might.

While the Titans have relied heavily on individual performances in the past, they now find themselves lacking the necessary depth and firepower in their batting lineup. Skipper Shubman Gill's form with the bat will be crucial, along with contributions from the likes of David Miller and Vijay Shankar.

The Titans will need to address their sluggish approach in the middle overs and find a way to accelerate the scoring rate to match Sunrisers Hyderabad's aggressive style of play. With the match set to be played on a dry surface, spinners like Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore could play a decisive role in determining the outcome.

On the other hand, SRH's bowling unit, led by Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has shown resilience and effectiveness in the face of daunting challenges. Cummins' strategic use of resources and Bhuvneshwar's spells have been instrumental in restricting opposition batters and turning the tide in their favour.

As the two teams prepare to face off, SRH emerge as the strong favourites, given their recent form and dominant display with the bat. Let's take a look at the strongest XIs both sides could likely field in the clash in Ahmedabad:

GT likely XI vs SRH if batting first Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, R Sai Kishore

GT likely XI vs SRH if bowling first Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, R Sai Kishore

Impact Player options Sai Sudharsan, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Shahrukh Khan

SRH likely XI vs GT if batting first Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

SRH likely XI vs GT if bowling first Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan/Umran Malik

Impact Player options T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Head to Head record

Their head-to-head record stands at three matches in total, with Sunrisers Hyderabad securing one win and Gujarat Titans claiming victory in the remaining two encounters.