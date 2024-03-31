IPL match today: GT vs SRH- Predicting the winner of the Gujarat vs Hyderabad match; check Fantasy Team, Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans(GT) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) in a IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both teams will be playing their third match in the ongoing season of the tournament. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill with teammates during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad(PTI)

In the points table for IPL 2024, SRH sit at the fourth position with one win in two games and a net run rate of +0.675. On the other hand, GT are placed eighth having won one out of two games they played and a net run rate of -1.425.

Gujarat began the season on a winning note, securing victory over Mumbai Indians in their first match. However, in their second match of the season, Gujarat lost to Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. On the other hand, Hyderabad started off their first match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders and lost the game by 4 runs. In their second match of the season, Hyderabad bounced back as they surpassed the Mumbai Indians, securing a win by 31 runs.

GT vs SRH head-to-head records

Since GT's IPL debut in 2022, it has faced off against SRH in three matches. Head-to-Head, Gujarat has won two matches while Hyderabad managed to win one.

GT vs SRH fantasy team

Shubman Gill (C), Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen(WK & VC), Aiden Markram, Wriddhiman Saha , Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal

GT vs SRH pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known to have both red-soil and black-soil pitches. Pace bowlers are likely to get more assistance on black-soil pitches. Meanwhile, red-soil pitches tend to get drier soon and help the spin bowlers more.

GT vs SRH weather

In the city of Ahmedabad, the temperature is expected to be around 37 degrees at the starting time of the match. The temperature is likely to above 35 degrees throughout the match. To the joy of fans, there is no chance of rain as per the weather predictions for the city.

GT vs SRH prediction

While prediction the outcome of any IPL match between two strong teams is not easy, Google's win probablity says that Gujarat has 53% chance of winning over Hyderabad.