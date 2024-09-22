New Delhi [India], : India secured a commanding victory over Bangladesh, winning by 280 runs in the first Test in Chennai, and taking a 1-0 lead in the series. "I aim for five-wicket hauls, not hundreds": Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin, a pivotal figure in India's recent victory over Bangladesh, opened up on JioCinema about how his approach to both bowling and batting has evolved over the years in Test cricket.

"I don't think like, 'I want to go out there and make a hundred.' I genuinely aim to get a five-wicket haul in every Test match," Ashwin said, as per quoted by JioCinema.

His primary focus remains on his bowling, which has been instrumental in many of India's Test successes. However, Ashwin has also made significant strides in his batting.

"But in recent years, my batting has become simpler than it was in the past. I used to confuse myself, overthinking as a bowler while batting, but now I keep it simple watch the ball and react," he explained.

This shift in mindset has helped him become a more reliable lower-order batter. The all-rounder acknowledged the difficulty of balancing both aspects of his game.

"Compartmentalizing both aspects was a challenge, but I feel like I've cracked it," Ashwin stated confidently.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first.India's top-order faltered, leaving them at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant formed a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India back into the game. After a further collapse to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja put together a 199-run partnership, guiding India to 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, dismantling India's top order by dismissing skipper Rohit Sharma , Shubman Gill , and Virat Kohli . Taskin Ahmed also contributed with three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum. Shakib Al Hasan , Litton Das , and Mehidy Hasan Miraz showed some resistance, but Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep crippled the Bangladesh batting line-up. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja also took two wickets each, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 149, trailing by 227 runs.

In India's second innings, the top order faltered again, and they found themselves at 67/3. However, centuries from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant helped India declare at 287/4, setting Bangladesh a target of 515 to win.

Bangladesh started their chase well, with openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam adding a 62-run partnership. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto anchored the innings as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah took crucial wickets. At the close of day three, Bangladesh were 158/4, with Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan unbeaten.

On the final day, Ashwin and Jadeja decimated the Bangladesh line-up, bowling them out for 228. Shanto fought valiantly, scoring 82 off 127 balls, with six fours and three sixes.Ashwin finished with figures of 6/88, while Jadeja took 3/58, and Bumrah claimed one wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance.

