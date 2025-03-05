Dubai [UAE], : After India's crucial four-wicket win against Australia in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, fast bowler Mohammed Shami shared his insights on adapting to the conditions and his approach to bowling in challenging situations. "I always keep it simple": Mohammed Shami on adapting to conditions

Shami, who played a key role in India's victory with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs, has now climbed to the top wicket-takers list alongside New Zealand's Matt Henry, both have eight wickets in the tournament.

With all their matches in the tournament being played at the same venue, Shami emphasized the importance of understanding the pitch conditions and preparing accordingly.

"See, the main thing is that you have to know the conditions very well. You have to know the behaviour of the pitch because you are playing in the same venue. So, you can know it very well. If you want to know.So, my effort is that you should practice in the same way according to the wicket, you should bowl in the nets as per the wicket. So, there is not much. I always keep it simple," Shami told reporters.

When asked if playing multiple matches at the same venue had benefited him, Shami agreed.

"Of course. You get familiar with the conditions, the pitch behaviour, and other factors like the weather. Today, for example, it was colder, so you have to adjust accordingly. It's definitely a plus point to play all matches at the same venue," he said.

In a tournament where fast bowlers have struggled to make an impact, Shami has found ways to succeed. When asked about his strategy and the captain's expectations, he explained his approach.

"I am doing my best. The captain always wants wickets, but as a bowler, it's my responsibility to hit the right areas. We have enough experience in our team, and the results speak for themselves. In white-ball cricket, you don't need to overthink early on. The real skill adjustments come after 30-35 overs, when the demands of the game change," he noted.

Shami also acknowledged the workload that comes with being a strike bowler but takes pride in handling the pressure.

"There is always a load when you are the main fast bowler because you have to take wickets and then come back for crucial spells. It can be challenging, but I've gotten used to it. I try to make things easier for the team by putting in more than 100% effort on my end," he noted.

Despite the physical demands of fast bowling, Shami remains focused on his effort rather than dwelling too much on fitness concerns.

"Trust is built when you're selected in the team. I don't believe in overthinking fitness. What matters is how much effort you put in and how your body responds. As far as the workload is concerned, I am a labourer," he chuckled, highlighting his work ethic.

With India securing a hard-fought victory over Australia, they now move into the final of the Champions Trophy. Shami's ability to adapt to the conditions and maintain his wicket-taking form has been a crucial factor in India's campaign.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.