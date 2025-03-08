‘I can only laugh at questions directed at Rohit Sharma...’: Ashwin destroys India’s 'Dubai advantage' criticism

The ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 has been an epic bonanza for cricket fans, who have been treated to action-packed entertainment. The tournament has seen its fair share of drama and heartbreak, including the early elimination of hosts Pakistan. R Ashwin defended Team India from the controversial Dubai criticism.(PTI)

Meanwhile, the tournament has also fallen victim to controversy, with the spotlight on the venue for the final between India and New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma and Co. didn’t travel to Pakistan for the tournament due to geo-political tensions between both nations. The BCCI requested for a neutral venue, which was accepted by ICC, and they picked Dubai as the venue for all of India’s matches.

The decision has been criticised by former and current players of other teams, with many pointing out that it gives India home advantage in the tournament. Notably, even Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, who missed the tournament due to injury, criticised the decision too and felt that it gives India an unfair advantage.

R Ashwin responds to Team India's Dubai critics

R Ashwin, who recently announced his international retirement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, decided to weigh in on the controversy and lashed out at Team India’s critics.

“I can only laugh at the questions directed at our captain, coaches in the press conference about 'home advantage'. In 2009 Champions Trophy, South Africa played all their matches at the same venue and they did not qualify for the final. It is not South Africa's fault that they did not qualify. Let's accept that India have played class cricket and have reached the final due to top performances. Last time India played in Dubai was during COVID. After that New Zealand, England, South Africa played in Dubai,” Ashwin said, while speaking on his YouTube channel.

He further added, “This narrative, there is one team which comes to India and lose 4-0 and then blame the pitch. To throw mud on our players, please don't go for that narrative. Even Indian people buying into that narrative is something I have an issue with. I still have I am having nerves. I am not having the greatest of feelings. After New Zealand's win against South Africa, I am feeling, 'Once again can they hurt us.'”

The India vs New Zealand final is scheduled for Sunday, and the match will begin at 2:30 PM IST. India topped Group A, and then defeated Australia in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, New Zealand came second in Group A, and lost to India. Then they defeated South Africa in the semi-finals to reach the summit clash.