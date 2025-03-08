Menu Explore
Ravi Shastri hints unexpected change in India XI for Champions Trophy final vs New Zealand: 'Groundsman had 5 days...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 08, 2025 08:39 AM IST

Ravi Shastri spoke in detail about the upcoming final between India and New Zealand, making a rather surprising remark on the Indian XI.

As India gears up for the much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai, the side's head coach Ravi Shastri has surprisingly suggested that a change in India's playing XI could be on the cards. While he didn't go into further details on who can potentially sit out, Shastri explained the reason; the pitch conditions, he believes, will play a crucial role in determining the final lineup.

New Zealand's captain Mitch Santner, center, greets India's captain Rohit Sharma (AP)
New Zealand's captain Mitch Santner, center, greets India's captain Rohit Sharma (AP)

India played with the same XI in the semi-final against Australia that also defeated New Zealand earlier in the competition, with Varun Chakaravarthy running through the Kiwi batting order in his first match of the tournament. The spinner picked a five-wicket haul, which ensured his place for the knock-out match on Tuesday.

“I won't be surprised if there might be a change for either side depending on the pitch,” Shastri told The ICC Review. “Because the pitch we saw against Australia was the best pitch we've seen in the tournament.”

Shastri further emphasized that with ample time for pitch preparation, teams might reconsider their strategies.

“So the groundsman has another five days since the last game to prepare a surface and if it's a 280-300 surface like the last one was, you might just want to think about it. But you won't tinker with the side unless necessary,” said Shastri.

Axar Patel, Jadeja or Glenn Phillips?

Shastri also weighed in on potential Player of the Match candidates, highlighting the impact of all-rounders. “Player of the Match, I would go for an all-rounder,” he noted.

“I'll say Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja from India. From New Zealand, I think that Glenn Phillips has something up. He might just show flashes of brilliance in the field. He might come and smash a cameo of 40, 50 and probably surprise you by taking a wicket or two.”

Shastri also singled out Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Rachin Ravindra as the players who could have the biggest impact in the final.

“Now (on) current form, Kohli. When these guys get hot and you let them get their first 10 runs, then they're trouble. Whether it's Williamson, whether it's Kohli,” he said.

“So from New Zealand, I would say Williamson. To an extent, Rachin Ravindra, he is a fabulous young player. But these guys when they smell the coffee and you let them, in a final, get to that 10-15, then they're doubly dangerous.”

With India heading into the final as slight favorites, Shastri acknowledged New Zealand's potential to spring a surprise. “If there's one team that can beat India, it's New Zealand,” he remarked. “So India start as favourites but only just.”

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
