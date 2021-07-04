'I can see talent': Indian Women's Cricket Team head coach Ramesh Powar names 'the find' of England series

The Indian women's cricket team came up short in the three-match One Day International series against England. India lost the first two ODIs to England but managed to win the third one due to a superior batting display by captain Mithali Raj. However, despite losing the one-off Test match and the ODI series there were several positives to come out for Team India.

Shafali Verma's display with the bat has been a joy to watch while Sneh Rana's all-round ability has been lauded by several critics and fans.

Head Coach of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, Ramesh Powar is also a fan of Rana as he has heaped praise on 27-year-old, calling her "the find" of the series against England.

India defeated England by four wickets in the third ODI on Saturday at the New Road, Worcester. Mithali played a captain's knock as she remained unbeaten on 75. In the end, Rana also played a crucial 24-run knock off just 22 balls with the help of three fours. Earlier, Rana bowled the figures of 7-0-31-1, dismissing Lauren Woodhill in the match.

"Sneh Rana is the find of this series. The way she was bowling in practice sessions at Southampton, we thought we must give her a chance. It was a difficult decision to play two off-spinners in the playing 11 but she played her role to the core. And am really happy for her because being an off-spinner I can see the talent. She is a player who can play in the crunch situations and that's what we needed right now," Ramesh Powar said in a video tweeted by BCCI.

Talking about the match Powar said, "Bowler brought us back in the game and I think we have to learn many things from this series. Fielding and Bowling improved immensely and I think batting also needs to improve if we are aiming at the World Cup."

During the match Indian captain, Mithali Raj surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run-getter in women's cricket. With 10,277 runs in 317 international fixtures, 38-year old is now the highest run-getter in women's cricket.

"I think she deserves every praising word out there, She has been amazing throughout the 22 years. She is a role model for a lot of the girls. in today's game, she single-handedly won us the match. Chasing 220 on a low bounce track, she took us over the line," Powar said about Mithali.

The 43-year-old tactician also showed showered praise on veteran Jhulan Goswami as he said: "Jhulan Goswami is one of the legends of women cricket and the way she has her ethics, preparations, and commitment towards the team, dressing room, and young players that makes a lot of difference to us as a team."

England and Indian will now meet again on Friday at Northampton in the first of three T20Is to round out the multi-format series. (ANI)