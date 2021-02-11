England seamer Jofra Archer names Chennai pitch as 'probably the worst surface' he has seen
- “On the fifth day it was probably the worst surface I’ve seen — its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at,' Archer said.
The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been criticised after the first Test between India and England. Since play on Day 1, the pitch deteriorated rapidly and became a nightmare for the batsmen. There were rough patches on the pitch that massively assisted the spinners while even dust started coming out from it during the last two days.
England seamer Jofra Archer also wasn’t happy with the pitch in Chennai as he called it the worst surface he has seen. Archer said the pitch at Chepauk was orange in colour and had big rough patches for the bowlers to aim at.
“On the fifth day, it was probably the worst surface I’ve seen — its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at. When we walked out in search of nine wickets on the fifth day, I was very hopeful we would complete the job — although these India players have big reputations and are at home, so should be able to cope with conditions better than anyone. So, I didn’t expect us to skittle them. Equally, I didn’t expect it to finish not long after afternoon drinks," Archer wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.
READ | 'A very, very good choice': Dasgupta names replacement for Nadeem in second Test
Archer was elated with the performance put in by the England team in Chennai as they took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series against India.
"I’ve played in tournaments around the world, and had success, but winning a Test is one of those indescribable feelings, especially against a really good team. Nothing compares," added Archer.
Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over the quality of the SG Test balls used in the first Test against England which the hosts lost by 227 runs. The Indian captain said that the balls went completely soft by the 60th over with stitches coming off their seam.
“Quality of the ball (SG-Test) was also not what we were very pleased to see as that was also the case in the past. Just the ball completely being destroyed in 60 overs is not something that you experience as a Test side and any side could be prepared for,” Kohli said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That's where Kohli is little hard to understand': Manjrekar on Virat's tactics
- Manjrekar highlighted Nadeem's example as an area where Kohli could have been a bit more proactive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A very, very good choice': Dasgupta names replacement for Nadeem in second Test
- The pitch in Chennai was a spinning one and Axar Patel was the favourite to get his place in the playing XI. But an injury to him forced India to select Washington Sundar as the all-rounder and Nadeem as the conventional left-arm spinner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You guys have scared my children': Akhtar hilariously roasts PSL 6 anthem
- “Is this how you're taking PSL brand up? Going down every year. Kon banata hai yeh,” Akhtar said on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Once blown away, touring sides now strike big blows
- Both India and England have dominated as touring teams over the last five years and overseas conditions do not intimidate them anymore. But England will be up against India's nearly impeccable home record too in this series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I didn't feel he was ready for the fight’: Laxman on Indian batsman
- Both the Mumbai batters failed to impress with the bat during India's crushing 227-run loss to England in the series opener in Chennai. Their failure to buckle up in the critical run-chase saw India falter in the match as England went up 1-0 in the 4-match series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Ashwin fit to play second Test against England in Chennai
- Ashwin is doing fine after he sustained a painful blow from a Jofra Archer short ball during the Indian second innings and needed immediate attention from the physio Nitin Patel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I just don’t understand why’: Panesar questions selection of Indian bowler
- The off-spinner from Jharkhand struggled throughout the game for consistency. He leaked 167 runs in 44 overs in the first innings. While in the second, he conceded 66 runs in 15 overs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
James Anderson unlikely for second Test against India in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel fit, Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped for second England Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Very sad; absolutely wrong: Jaffer rejects allegation of communal approach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I felt a big part of series battle would be played against him’: Pat Cummins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jofra Archer names Chennai pitch as 'probably the worst surface' he has seen
- “On the fifth day it was probably the worst surface I’ve seen — its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at,' Archer said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TNCA releases Natarajan from Vijay Hazare Trophy squad following BCCI request
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Eng v India test series should be called Tendulkar Cook trophy’: Monty Panesar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox