England seamer Jofra Archer names Chennai pitch as 'probably the worst surface' he has seen

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been criticised after the first Test between India and England. Since play on Day 1, the pitch deteriorated rapidly and became a nightmare for the batsmen. There were rough patches on the pitch that massively assisted the spinners while even dust started coming out from it during the last two days.

England seamer Jofra Archer also wasn’t happy with the pitch in Chennai as he called it the worst surface he has seen. Archer said the pitch at Chepauk was orange in colour and had big rough patches for the bowlers to aim at.

“On the fifth day, it was probably the worst surface I’ve seen — its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at. When we walked out in search of nine wickets on the fifth day, I was very hopeful we would complete the job — although these India players have big reputations and are at home, so should be able to cope with conditions better than anyone. So, I didn’t expect us to skittle them. Equally, I didn’t expect it to finish not long after afternoon drinks," Archer wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.





READ | 'A very, very good choice': Dasgupta names replacement for Nadeem in second Test

Archer was elated with the performance put in by the England team in Chennai as they took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series against India.

"I’ve played in tournaments around the world, and had success, but winning a Test is one of those indescribable feelings, especially against a really good team. Nothing compares," added Archer.

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over the quality of the SG Test balls used in the first Test against England which the hosts lost by 227 runs. The Indian captain said that the balls went completely soft by the 60th over with stitches coming off their seam.

“Quality of the ball (SG-Test) was also not what we were very pleased to see as that was also the case in the past. Just the ball completely being destroyed in 60 overs is not something that you experience as a Test side and any side could be prepared for,” Kohli said.