'I don't blame them for being cocky': Sri Lanka great identifies 'chink' in India's armour despite 12 straight T20I wins

With 12 consecutive wins in T20 internationals, India have managed to brush aside the disappointment of the T20 World Cup and in some style. In the three bilateral series played since the debacle in the UAE, India are yet to face a defeat. They drubbed New Zealand 3-0, followed by 3-0 whitewashes against West Indies and now Sri Lanka, which in turn, has ensured that Rohit Sharma’s reign as India’s full-time captain has gotten off to a remarkable start. There may still be seven months left for the T20 World Cup in Australia, but under Rohit, India's initial impressions appear good.

But while India seem to be appearing in good stead with a string of impressive results, former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russell Arnold has issued a warning to Rohit and Co. Arnold has urged the Indian team to not get complacent, and feels this could be the only obstacle ahead of the team.

"India can't get complacent. You have to be cocky, I don’t blame you to be cocky because that’s the fact of the matter. India have made lots of changes, and wherever they turn, there are quality players coming out. They are not giving any breathing space to the opposition," Arnold told Cricket.com when the host asked the Sri Lanka legend to highlight whether there was a ‘chink’ in India’s armour.

Having said that, Arnold feels this Indian team has tremendous depth. More importantly, Indian batters no longer seem to be playing a conservative brand of cricket, something that people have longed wished for. With someone like Shreyas Iyer making the most of his opportunities and guys like Venkatesh Iyer coming to the fore, India strike a nice balance, which can only get better by the time the T20 World Cup comes around.

"They have won 12 games on the trot, which is a good achievement from the T20 World Cup point of view. At the end of the day, you can only take care of things that are in front of you. They were able to try new players and that’s what depth does to you. The batting, they are scoring runs from everywhere. Sometimes, they play risk-free cricket but are still moving forward," added Arnold.

