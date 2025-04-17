‘One person never takes the call': Nitish Rana on RR not choosing him for Super Over against DC despite 51 off 28

Nitish Rana smashed 51 off 28 balls and was in the middle til the 18th over of the chase. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 51 off 37 balls but the Rajasthan Royals sent neither to bat in the Super Over against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag walked out to bat in the Super Over, sending eyeballs rolling. While Jaiswal was slotted to bat after a fall of a wicket, Rana wasn't even listed among the three batters for the Super Over. Nitish Rana during the Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC)(PTI)

RR's decision did not turn out well as DC's Mitchell Starc nailed yorkers and used the reverse swing to his advantage to cramp the Hetmyer for room to start the Super Over with a dot ball. The Australian pacer missed his mark in the next ball and was hit for four but he got his groove back in the third ball with another low full toss. Hetmyer took a single.

Riyan Parag hit Starc's low full toss over third man for a boundary which was also called a no-ball. The match took another drastic turn after it looked like RR would easily cross 15 with three balls remaining. In the next ball, Parag and Jaiswal were run out as RR were bowled out for only 11.

The total didn't prove to be enough as KL Rahul and Tristian Stubbs hit two sixes in the first three balls of Sandeep Sharma's Super Over to seal a famous win for DC.

After the match, Nitish Rana said it was the RR management's call not to send him for the Super Over and instead go with Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer. Adding that the questions would have been different had Hetmyer hit a couple of sixes in the Super Over, Rana said he didn't have a different answer.

"The management takes the call, not one person. The captain is there along with two other senior players and coaches. If Shimron Hetmyer had hit two sixes, then you wouldn't be asking this question. I will give the same answer. I don't have any other answer. Whatever decisions we took was absolutely right. Hetmyer is our finisher, that everyone knows. He has delivered in the past," Rana said in the press conference.

Rana backs Sandeep Sharma for Super Over, credits Mitchell Starc

The former KKR batter also backed the management's decision to give the ball to Sandeep Sharma instead of Jofra Archer to defend 11.

"One person never takes such calls. Management and support staff is there to discuss such things. If the decision was in our favour then your question would have been different. Cricket is a result-oriented sport. If Sandeep Sharma had bowled well in the Super Over, which he has done in the past. In this situation, he was most likely the bowler for us. We were one big shot less. We were targeting 15 runs in the Super Over," he added.

Nitish gave a lot of credit to Starc for delivering the goods in the death overs. Starc restricted Rajasthan to 188-4 after Delhi made 188-5. Starc dismissed Rana in the 18th over before Dhruv Jurel hit back in his 26 and Hetmyer made 15 not out.

With Rajasthan needing nine to win off the final over, Starc limited them to ones and twos before Jurel was run out attempting a second run off the last ball, leaving the teams tied and facing a one-over shootout.

"I think we must give credit to Starc. After a long time, I saw someone bowl like this in the death overs, especially in the IPL," added Rana.

Delhi, led by Axar Patel, got back to winning ways and returned to take top spot in the 10-team table with five victories and just one defeat in six matches.

Rajasthan, who have been chasing the IPL title since their inaugural triumph in 2008 under late Australia great Shane Warne, slumped to their fifth loss in seven matches.