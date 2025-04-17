Mitchell Starc chokes RR with vintage final over masterclass, clutch Super Over finish to power DC to thrilling win

In a match that already had it all, it took a nerve-shredding Super Over to separate Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, as the first tied contest of IPL 2025 ended with Tristan Stubbs smashing a six to deliver DC a thrilling victory. With this win, their fifth in six games, the Capitals got to the top of the points table, riding high on momentum. Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc (2R) celebrates with teammates (AFP)

After Mitchell Starc’s masterful final over – conceding just eight runs when 9 were needed – dragged the game into a Super Over, it was again the Australian who took the ball for DC. Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag came out to bat for the Royals, with the West Indian continuing after remaining unbeaten in the chase.

Starc gave away just 11 runs, with both RR batters being dismissed via run-outs. First was Parag, who was caught ball-watching as a miscommunication gifted KL Rahul an easy throw for Starc to dislodge the bails. Yashasvi Jaiswal, then, failed to complete the two runs, thanks to short ground dimensions, and was punished by a bullet throw from Jake Fraser-McGurk at the deep mid-wicket.

Chasing 12 for victory, Delhi opted for KL Rahul and Stubbs to face Sandeep Sharma. The over began with drama — a poor throw from Jaiswal at deep mid-wicket allowed Rahul to dive in and survive a run-out. Rahul then slashed a clever slower ball for four and followed it up with a single. Stubbs, needing five from three, didn’t blink; he spotted the length early and launched Sandeep into the night sky, deep over mid-wicket, clinching the contest with two balls remaining.

It was a cruel end for the Royals, who looked in command for large parts of the chase. Jaiswal's composed 51 had anchored their innings, while Nitish Rana's 28-ball 51 took RR closer to victory but Starc’s brilliance at the death — mixing yorkers with angle — choked their finish.

Earlier, Delhi’s 188/5 was built on a steady platform from Abhishek Porel (49), before a late flourish from Tristan Stubbs (34* off 18) and captain Axar Patel (34 off 14).

This clash raised the bar in a season that has already delivered several last-over nail-biters.