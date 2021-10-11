'I don't have enough words to describe how we are feeling right now': DC skipper Pant after loss to CSK in Qualifier 1

It is safe to say that it wasn't Delhi Capitals' (DC) night in Dubai as they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier of IPL 2021 on Sunday. The Rishabh Pant-led side lost a nail-biter by 4 wickets and after the match, the skipper expressed sheer dejection.

After being put in to DC, courtesy of fifties from opener Prithvi Shaw (60) and skipper Rishabh Pant (51*) posted 172/5 in 20 overs. In response, Robin Uthappa (63) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) stitched a mammoth 110-run stand for the 2nd wicket. CSK then lost 3 wickets in 2 overs but cameos from Moeen Ali (16 off 12) and skipper MS Dhoni (18* off 6) helped seal a nail-biting win for the Chennai outfit.

HIGHLIGHTS: CSK PIP DC TO ENTER FINAL

Speaking to the broadcasters during the post-match presentation ceremony, the 24-year-old quipped:

"Obviously it's very disappointing, don't have enough words to describe how we are feeling right now. The only thing we can do is rectify our mistakes and move on to the next one. I thought that Tom bowled beautifully throughout the match, last over unfortunately went for runs. I thought the bowler who is having a great day, it's better to use him for the last over.

“I thought the score was decent but they got off to a flier in the powerplay and we didn't get enough wickets and that was the main difference. As a cricketer, we are going to rectify our mistakes, gonna learn from it and move on to the next one. Hopefully we can win and play the final.”

Delhi still have a chance to make the final as they will face the winner of the Eliminator, between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2.