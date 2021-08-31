'I feel 100 percent': Shreyas Iyer gives update on injury, says he is 'fresh, and in good mind space'

India batsman Shreyas Iyer received a major blow earlier this year when he dived to save a ball from going to the boundary during the first ODI against England in March and suffered a shoulder injury while doing so. Iyer had to undergo surgery and was ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2021 season.

But the IPL 2021 was halted midway due to the rising number of Covid cases in the tournament's bio-bubble. The season is set to re-start from next month and Shreyas opened up on his recovery process.

"I have attained 100 per two weeks back. No concerns whatsoever. I feel very comfortable, fresh and I'm in a good mind space. I was completely focused on my daily process and thankfully it has worked out well for me. This (surgery) was something I had to do, and I am happy that I can now move forward," he told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"It's about gaining the strength. I feel 100 percent . I had the opportunity to arrive in Dubai a few days ahead of my team, and thankfully played a few practices matches with UAE National team. It's all coming together nicely," he added.

Iyer further said that he will return with the same intensity with which he had to leave.

"One has to accept the fact and adapt to it fast. That would be my advise. I won't lie here, yes you tend to feel low at times, it's human nature after all, but how you deal with it instead of drowning in it, defines your process." But if a situation comes where he has to dive again, Shreyas won't mind doing that to save runs for his team.

"What's important is knowing that I was 110 per cent in that game when I hit the mat. I was committed to my role and I will not hesitate to show the same intensity in future," he signed off.