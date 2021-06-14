'I feel he is a complete package for me': VVS Laxman lavishes praise on Ravindra Jadeja, says he has improved immensely

As the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli's India and New Zealand-led Team India fast approaches, there is one aspect of the match that has become a topic of hot discussion: How many pacers and spinner will India go with for the summit clash? It's a topic that throws up the names of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin regularly.

While the world will only find out the playing XI on the day, former India batsman VVS Laxman, meanwhile, lavished rich praise on all-rounder Jadeja. While speaking on 'Star Sports Cricket, the 46-year-old stated that he is a complete player who has improved immensely in the recent past.

"You can't forget Ravindra Jadeja either. He is not just a spinner who will bowl only in helpful conditions. Over the past couple of years he has improved immensely in beating the batsmen with his guile, his flight and variation and pace. I feel he is a complete package for me," VVS Laxman remarked.

Kohli and Co. will head into the Summit clash, slated to begin on June 18, on the back of no match time. On the other hand, the Kiwis will enter the finale high on confidence after beating England 1-0 in their recently-concluded two-match Test series. Following the WTC final, India will lock horns with the English team in a five-match Test series.

Meanwhile, on Monday, ICC announced the prize money for the WTC final. "The winners of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand will take home a purse of $ 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.

"The losing team will get $ 800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game," ICC said in an official release.