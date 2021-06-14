'One of the main reasons why India won that series': Laxman on why Ashwin would be his 1st choice spinner for WTC final

The inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand starts in four days' time. All eyes will be on the team selection of both teams as both the management would look to strike the perfect balance. For quite a while now, there has been a lot of discussion on whether India should play both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Former India batsman VVS Laxman, addressing the topic, has shared his thoughts on Ashwin.

The former right-hander, while speaking on 'Star Sports Cricket Connected', said that he would pick senior off-spinner Ashwin as his first-choice spinner for the summit clash. The 46-year-old explained that he picked Ashwin because of his domination against Australia Down Under.

"Ashwin would be my first-choice spinner. The way he bowled in Australia, dominated the opposition's best batsman in Steve Smith and consistently got him out, it was one of the main reasons why India went on to win that Test series," VVS Laxman opined.

Ashwin was India's second-most successful bowler in the Test series, with 12 wickets, against Australia. He troubled the likes of Steve Smith. Moreover, during the England Test series at home earlier in 2021, the 34-year-old ended up as the highest wicket-taker with a staggering haul of 32 wickets in four games.

Ashwin can prove to be handy against New Zealand for his prowess against the left-handers. In Test cricket, he is the only bowler who has dismissed the southpaws more than 200 times. With the likes of Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, and Tom Latham part of the Black Caps squad, the lanky Tamil Nadu spinner could prove to be a potent threat.

The WTC final will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. While India heads into the contest on the back of no match time, the Kiwis will go high on confidence after beating England 1-0 in their recently-concluded two-match series.



