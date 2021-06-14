Mohammed Amir says he is ready to come out of retirement - Report

Mohammad Amir donning the Pakistan jersey again does not look like a distant reality anymore. According to recent developments, as stated by a report in the Pakistan media, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan confirmed that he visited the fast bowler's house for a 'detailed discussion' on his retirement.

This comes after 29-year-old Amir announced that he would be willing to play international cricket again if his concerns are addressed and attended to.

As quoted by ARY Sports, Amir said his case was 'portrayed in a wrong way' by the management, adding that Wasim Khan assured him of addressing these concerns.

“Wasim Khan visited my house before PSL 6’s second leg and we had a detailed discussion on my retirement. I shared all my concerns with him, and to be honest, he listened to them very seriously. My case was portrayed in a wrong way by the current management," Amir was quoted saying by ARY Sports.

"But Khan assured me he would address my concerns. If everything goes well, I will make myself available for the national team’s selection," added Amir.

Left-arm pacer Amir retired in December 2020, citing unjust and differential treatment by the management. He openly voiced his criticism for the coaching staff of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis. He further added that at the time, that he wouldn't play for Pakistan amid their 'current mindset'.

Amir, however, continues to feature in cricket leagues around the world. Currently, he is representing Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. He will also feature for Kent later on in the T20 Blast.