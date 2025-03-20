‘I feel nervous when Virat Kohli comes in front of me’: Nitish Kumar Reddy still in awe of India legend

Nitish Kumar Reddy had a year to remember in 2024. He made his IPL debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and then broke into the Indian T20I side. His biggest break came in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when the 21-year-old got his Test cap. He repaid coach Gautam Gambhir's faith by registering his maiden Test century in the series. Another memorable part of that Australia tour for Nitish was sharing the dressing room with Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli presented Nitish Kumar Reddy his debut Test cap in Perth.(BCCI)

Nitish is from a generation that grew up idolising Virat Kohli, which meant batting in the middle with him in Perth when the legendary cricketer scored a century in the second innings, became more special.

However, despite his close connection to Kohli thanks to that series, Nitish admitted that sharing the dressing room with the 36-year-old is still an awe-inspiring sensation. In an interview with Puma, the brand representing both players, he opened up about the experience.

“It was always nervous for me, you know. Even now if he comes in front of me I’ll feel nervous, I don’t know why. I have never had this experience with any other player,” explained Nitish, who received his Test cap from his hero upon making his Test debut in Perth.

Nitish made a name for himself with some terrific performances in Australia, including a century at the iconic MCG. “Even when I scored my hundred, when he came up to me, I felt nervousness.”

Nitish on special Kohli moment: ‘I still remember…’

Reflecting on receiving his Test cap from Kohli, Nitish said, “I remember cap number 315 for Nitish Reddy. I still remember that number.”

The Andhra all-rounder also reflected on a moment in which he was still a developing player, and took the opportunity for a sneaky selfie with Kohli while at an awards show a few years ago.

“I wanted a proper photo with him, but I can’t take a picture. I really didn’t have a phone, I had my mama’s (uncle’s) phone, I took that phone and took a selfie. Didn’t want him to notice,” explained Nitish revealing the back story in the now-famous picture.

While it wasn’t a very successful series for India as they succumbed to a 3-1 loss in Australia, Nitish was the standout with bat in hand as he announced himself at the Test stage in the most brutal conditions for any debutant.

Attention will now turn to the IPL, where he helped SRH to a final in 2024, but will be looking to take them one better after being one of their retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 season. SRH’s campaign starts with a home match against RR on Sunday.