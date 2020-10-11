‘I feel uncomfortable’: Pakistan batsman Haider Ali comments on comparisons with Rohit Sharma

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 11:08 IST

Pakistan’s young batsman Haider Ali has been talked about a lot in the cricketing circles in recent months. After an impressive showing in the Pakistan Super League, Haider made a T20 debut for his country on the tour of England. And he announced his arrival on the international arena with a quick-fire half-century at Old Trafford. He had been compared to India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma due to his playing styles. But Haider has come out and played down those comparisons

Haider said that while he admires Rohit Sharma and wants to play like him but comparisons with the Indian great makes him uncomfortable.

Haider insisted he had a long way to go to be recognised as a top batsman.

“He is a top batsman and I feel uncomfortable when anyone compares us. There is no comparison. He has already achieved so much,” said Haider.

The youngster said he had learnt a lot just by watching videos of other great batsmen and conceded he loved watching Rohit’s innings and taking tips from them.The youngster said that he would love to be part of Pakistan’s team in all three formats and not just be confined to one format.

“I can perform in all three formats as I enjoy playing in them. I had a good first class season and our coach, Muhammad Wasim had given me good guidance at the Northerns side,” he said.

Haider, 20, said playing domestic cricket was important for any young player and if a head coach gives confidence to his player at this level it makes a big difference to the development of that player.

“I have always felt that if your coach gives you confidence it makes a big difference to the confidence of a player and he performs to his full potential.”

(with PTI inputs)