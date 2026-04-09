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‘I felt David Miller might take a single’: Rashid Khan reacts to dramatic final-over call in DC’s one-run loss to GT

After the final ball, DC star David Miller was visibly emotional, disappointed in himself.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 01:18 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Despite needing only 2 runs off the final ball, Delhi Capitals crashed to a narrow one-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 fixture on Wednesday. The final over was also a controversial moment, and it started off with David Miller batting with Vipraj Nigam. DC were at 198/6 and needed 13 off the last over. The final over started with a four as Nigam smacked Prasidh Krishna over wide mid-off, reducing the deficit to nine off five balls.

David Miller failed to take DC past the finish line against GT.(PTI)

Prasidh came up with the perfect response in the next ball, removing Nigam (12). New batter Kuldeep Yadav took a single in the third ball, giving MIller the strike. Then in the fourth ball, Miller received a full delivery, outside off, slamming it to long-off for a six, and DC needed only two off two balls.

Also Read: Why David Miller’s no-single call to Kuldeep Yadav was the right move despite the outcome - Explained

In the fifth delivery, Miller failed to hit a boundary, and Kuldeep was halfway down for a single. But then the South African sent Kuldeep back, with DC needing two off the final delivery. In the final delivery, Miller received a slow, short ball, and he missed his pull shot, and the ball went to Buttler. Without any other options available, Kuldeep rushed for a single but fell short at the striker's end as Buttler removed him with a direct hit, with DC reaching 209/8 in 20 overs, in their chase of 211 runs.

‘I felt David Miller might take a single’: Rashid Khan

GT are currently sixth in the IPL 2026 points table with two defeats and a win. Meanwhile, DC are fourth with two wins and a defeat.

 
david miller ipl cricket rashid khan
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / ‘I felt David Miller might take a single’: Rashid Khan reacts to dramatic final-over call in DC’s one-run loss to GT
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