‘I got out for a duck against India, Moin bhai wasn’t happy at all’: Younis Khan recalls getting scolded by Moin Khan

Former Pakistan captain and current batting coach Younis Khan is considered one of the finest batsmen to have ever played for the country. He has more than 10,000 Test runs to his credit and had scored over 7000 runs in the ODIs. However, like every cricketer, Younis also had bad games at the beginning of his career for which he was even scolded by his skipper.

While addressing a group of reporters recently, the former skipper recalled an incident when Moin Khan lashed out at him for getting out on a duck in an ODI against arch-rivals India. The match was held in Sharjah, back in March 2000 in which Younis was cleaned up by Anil Kumble. Moin was leading Pakistan in that game and was unhappy with Younis’ dismissal.

Recalling the incident, Younis said, “I remember I started my international cricket under Moin Khan. He has scolded me as well. I got out in a match against India for a duck and Moin bhai was at the other end and he wasn’t happy at all. But, thanks to him, I learnt from my mistakes and he has had a big role to play in my success in international cricket,” said Younis Khan.

The Pakistan batting coach further spoke about the team’s batting woes and said that they would soon find a stable middle-order.

“We have spoken a lot about the Pakistan middle-order. We are trying out many players as well and hopefully, we will have a stable middle-order soon. We played South Africa both home and away and also toured Zimbabwe. Now, we are going to England and West Indies. There are some very good tours coming up and hopefully, Pakistan will keep putting up good performances and win more trophies,” Younis said.