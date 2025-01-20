Chandigarh [India], : Former India cricketer and Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj reacted to Team India's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India and selectors have supported the team. "I have always said...": Yograj Singh reacts to India's squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma held a press conference to announce the 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and ODI series against England.

Speaking to ANI, Yograj Singh said that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should not be dropped from the squad because of their poor form. He added that if Rohit and Rohit are dropped, the team will fall apart.

He also appreciated BCCI for the team selection.

"I really want to congratulate BCCI and selectors who supported the team... I have always said that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should not be dropped, if you drop them then your team will fall apart... We may have lost in Australia but we should not forget that we have beaten them in two matches... I was worried that 5-6 people should not be dropped, Shubman or Virat should not be dropped, so I was supporting them... I think this is the best thing that has happened, I want to congratulate the board and think tank, selectors, I appreciate these people...," Yograj Singh told ANI.

The freshest challenge awaiting India is the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma , Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

India's Group Stage Fixtures: February 20 - India vs Bangladesh, Dubai. February 23 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai. March 2 - India vs New Zealand, Dubai.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.