'I have seen his shots. He does not stop': Wasim Akram names batter who can 'change the game' for India at T20 World Cup

India are definitely one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup. And why wouldn't they be? They have a dynamic leader in Virat Kohli, a fabulous deputy in Rohit Sharma, arguably the world's best limited-overs pacer in Jasprit Bumrah and one of the most attacking batsmen in the world in Rishabh Pant. Combine these factors together along with the overall strength of the individuals and the team, and it is a no-brainer that India look certain to reach the knockouts of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Amid all the glorious list of Indian players, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has pointed out one cricketer in particular, who he feels could be the game-changer for the team at the T20 WC, and that is Suryakumar Yadav. Akram has backed Yadav to continue playing his natural game and help India keep the momentum even after the Powerplay. The Indian team has been guilty of not maintaining the same scoring-rate after the first six overs in T20Is, but Akram reckons Suryakumar can change that.

"India have found a player in Suryakumar Yadav. I think he will change the game after those 6 overs in time to come. I have seen his shots. He was with me at KKR as well, now he has improved as a cricketer. He plays his shots, safe shots and doesn't stop. So, he needs to go the way he has been playing in his career," Akram said on the ‘Salaam Cricket’ show on Sports Tak.

Akram, who has been vocal about this thoughts, added that Indian cricket is on an upward curve and. The kind of performances they had dished out recently is pretty incredible, including the Test series in Australia and England and Akram feels all if this is a result in the wonderful investment the board has made towards First-Class cricket in the country.

"I haven't followed Indian cricket too keenly. I obviously watch the big games. The way they won the Test series in Australia and then their show in England. Indian cricket is on a high, no doubt. All of this I due to the investment towards First-Class cricket, which is why so many young and promising players are coming through the ranks," the former pacer added.

