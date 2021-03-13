Home / Cricket / 'I have seen how they confuse opposition': Ishan Kishan explains how Hardik, Krunal and Pollard helped his game
India vs England: Ishan Kishan explains how spending time with Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya at Mumbai Indians left a positive impact on him.
Ishan Kishan did not get to make his India debut against England on Friday but that hasn't deterred or had any kind of impact on the high of earning his maiden national team call-up. If anything, Kishan feels blessed that he is part of the Indian squad and continues to bask in the glory of it.

"I’m very grateful to the selectors for showing faith in me. It’s any cricketer’s dream to play for the country and an Indian team call up was a really special feeling for me that cannot be put to words," Ishan told Wisden India.

Ishan's selection came on the back of some scintillating performances in the 2020 IPL. Kishan scored 516 runs from 14 matches at an average of 57.33, including seven half-centuries, including a whirlwind 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore that almost won Mumbai Indian the match. Kishan explained how spending time with three most prolific all-rounders in Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya at the MI camp left a positive impact on him.

"A few interactions that helped my game so much has been with Hardik and Krunal Pandya and Pollard. I have seen how they plan a game, map their innings, confuse opposition by switching between big-hitting and strike rotation. I am a confidence person. Watching them and talking to them have played an integral role in giving me that confidence which has really helped my game a lot. I am really fortunate to have that kind of exposure,” Kishan said.

"It's amazing to have mentors like Rohit bhai and so many others in the dressing room, you get to learn so much and adapt your game accordingly. It [the Mumbai Indians stint] is the bedrock of my cricket. The mentorship I received from the coaches and Rohit and Zaheer bhai really helped me."

