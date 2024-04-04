'I heard RCB have a loyal fan base, but...': Mayank Yadav reveals Bengaluru crowd's striking gesture during LSG clash

Mayank Yadav has emerged as the blazing star in the initial phase of the 2024 Indian Premier League. He has picked six wickets in two matches for the Lucknow Super Giants so far and has made a name for his electrifying pace. During the two games, Mayank broke the 150kph barrier on multiple occasions and also recorded the fastest ball of the season so far – at 156.7kph. LSG's Mayank Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Cameron Green during the 2024 Indian Premier League (PTI)

In the side's previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Yadav's fiery spell not only rattled the opposition but also played a pivotal role in guiding the Super Giants to a resounding 28-run victory over the side.

With a spellbinding display of pace and precision, the 21-year-old sensation wreaked havoc on the Royal Challengers' batting lineup, claiming impressive figures of 3/14. Notably, Yadav's scalps included the crucial dismissals of Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green, setting the tone for Bengaluru's downfall as they were bowled out for 153.

His performance has made him a household name, with the fans cheering his name, but Mayank revealed that even during the game in Bengaluru, the fans kept supporting him even as he wrecked the home side's chances for a victory. Mayank revealed a heartwarming moment with the Bengaluru crowd as he fielded near the boundary following the end of his spell.

“I'm feeling very good. I heard RCB have a big fan base, and a loyal fan base, but after my spell, when I went to the boundary, everyone was cheering for me a lot. So, that was one thing that I liked a lot. Everyone was supporting me,” Mayank said on LSG's official Instagram account.

With six wickets, Mayank is joint-second in the list of highest wicket-takers in the season so far. In addition to his speed, the 21-year-old pacer from Delhi has also proved significantly economical in his outings so far; he registered figures of 3/27 in the first game and followed it up with an even better 3/14 in the second.

LSG face GT next

The Super Giants will return to action on Sunday when they face the Gujarat Titans in their fourth game of the season. LSG are currently fourth in the league with two wins in three matches and will look to keep the winning run intact when they face Shubman Gill's men.