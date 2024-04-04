 Sehwag slams Rishabh Pant's batting approach despite blistering fifty vs KKR: ‘Pehle over se pata tha ki haarenge...’ | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sehwag slams Rishabh Pant's batting approach despite blistering fifty vs KKR: ‘Pehle over se pata tha ki haarenge...’

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2024 03:59 PM IST

Delhi Capitals endured a tough outing in their game against KKR and even as Rishabh Pant scored a half-century in the game, Sehwag wasn't too happy.

Delhi Capitals had a forgettable outing on Wednesday as the side slumped to its third defeat in the 2024 Indian Premier League. The Rishabh Pant-led side conceded a mammoth 272/7 against Kolkata Knight Riders – the second-highest score in the history of the league – before being bowled out for 166 in the chase. While the chase looked improbable even before the start of DC's innings, Rishabh Pant (55) and Tristan Stubbs (53) showed a fight in the middle, taking the Capitals to a respectable score after a top-order collapse.

Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024(ANI)
Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024(ANI)

However, Virender Sehwag, the former India and Capitals opener, wasn't too happy with Pant throwing his wicket away as the latter aimed at finding boundaries relentlessly, owing to the towering target. Sehwag believes that Pant should've stayed at the crease and converted his half-century into a big score.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read Mayank Yadav compared to Shaun Tait as Glenn Maxwell blown away by youngster's 'extra speed': 'Faster than I thought'

Pant made a comeback to cricketing action in the IPL after over a year's absence from the game as he recovered from a near-fatal car accident in December 2022. He smashed his second successive half-century during the game against KKR in Visakhapatnam.

“Yes, it (Pant's innings) was good. But you didn't score much in the first two games, and now, when you're scoring runs, you are giving your wicket away. You should have stayed, reached a century, and remained unbeaten on 110 or 120. Because runs dry pretty fast,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz as he talked about Pant's batting.

“His batting was good, he has come back to form and scoring at a brilliant strike rate. Aaj vaise bhi pehle over se pata tha ki haarne waale hain, jeetenge toh nahi (Today, we knew from the very first over that they weren't going to win). This was the time to do some batting practice. Instead of going to nets now, you could've played 20 extra deliveries here. Then you could've probably skipped practice overall and returned in the next match straightaway,” Sehwag added.

Pant scored his first fifty on his return to cricketing action last week when the side defeated Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. With one win in four matches, DC reel in ninth position in the table.

DC face MI next

In their next match, the Capitals will be up against an opponent experiencing a more severe slump: Mumbai Indians. MI, under their new captain, Hardik Pandya, are yet to register a win in their first three matches. Additionally, the franchise's own fans have seemingly turned against their newly-appointed skipper, booing him during the side's first home match against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Sehwag slams Rishabh Pant's batting approach despite blistering fifty vs KKR: ‘Pehle over se pata tha ki haarenge...’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On