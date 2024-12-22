Menu Explore
'I laugh when comparisons are made between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam...': Ex-Pakistan star makes merciless remark

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 22, 2024 07:32 PM IST

Mohammad Amir laughed off the comparisons of Virat Kohli with other star batters in modern-day cricket like Steve Smith and Babar Azam.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir has lavished praise on Virat Kohli, calling him the greatest batter of this generation, and has dismissed comparisons between the Indian talisman and other star batters of modern-day cricket like Babar Azam, Steve Smith, and Joe Root. According to Amir, Kohli's consistency and ability to win matches for India across all formats sets him apart from his peers.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli(PTI)
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli(PTI)

"Virat Kohli is the greatest player of this generation. I laugh when comparisons are made between him and Babar Azam, Steve Smith, or Joe Root. We cannot compare Virat Kohli to anyone because he has won so many matches for India, which seems impossible for any one player. Not just in one format, but in all three formats, Virat is the greatest batsman of this generation," Amir said on the Cricket Predicta Show.

Amir also praised Kohli’s work ethic, highlighting his remarkable comeback after a difficult phase in England in 2014. The Pakistan pacer noted how Kohli transformed his game and maintained exceptional performance levels for over a decade.

"Virat Kohli’s work ethic sets him apart from all players. After his bad phase in England in 2014, the way he made a comeback and then consistently performed brilliantly for the next 10 years was no ordinary feat," Amir added.

He also pointed to Kohli's pivotal role in the 2017 Champions Trophy, where his wicket was key to Pakistan's victory. "His wicket in the 2017 Champions Trophy final was very important for us, which helped us win the final. If Virat had not been dismissed, we would have lost the final because we all know how exceptional Virat’s record is while chasing runs," Amir explained.

Amir on dismissing Tendulkar

In addition to his admiration for Kohli, Amir also reminisced about a memorable moment from his early career – the dismissal of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the 2009 Champions Trophy.

"Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar was the most special moment for me. I bowled to him only once in my life during the 2009 Champions Trophy, which was held in South Africa, and dismissed him while playing against India," Amir said.

The wicket, which came in only his second year of international cricket, left Amir in disbelief. "For three days after his dismissal, I was not in my senses; I could not believe I had taken Sachin paaji’s wicket," Amir recalled.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
