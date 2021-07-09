'I left the camp feeling like Superman': Once 'hurt', Australia coach Langer in high spirits ahead of West Indies T20Is

Australia coach Justin Langer has admitted he was hurt by some of the comments that were doing the rounds about him and his coaching, but said he is now 'feeling like Superman' following Australia’s recent pre-tour camp ahead of the start of the T20I series against West Indies. For months, there were reports circulating that players had issues with Langer’s coaching methods.

As per a report in The Australian, players had expressed displeasure at Langer’s mood swings and micro-management. However, all that seems to be a thing of the past as Langer appeared thrilled with that transpired between him and his players ahead of the Australia vs West Indies T20Is.

Also Read | 'No way you call any side a second string': Sri Lanka great Aravinda de Silva on Ranatunga comment

"I left the camp feeling like Superman. It was such a great few days for us up in the Gold Coast, it was brilliant. It was good to get everyone back together... (I) hadn't seen them since the last day of the last Test," Langer said during a media interaction. "We addressed some of those issues. Everyone's absolutely flying at the moment. There's a great spirit over here and we've just appointed our two new senior assistant coaches, which I'm delighted about."

Having said that, Langer did admit that reports about his coaching did affect him in a negative way, and that even though he may not be the greatest coach around, the 50-year-old is not going anywhere and will continue to strive towards becoming the best in the business.

Also Read | 'When is next Kenya, Zimbabwe series': Fans troll Pakistan for crushing loss against young England team in 1st ODI

"Some of the things I was reading was a bit confusing... I was really hurt by some of it. The feedback I've been given for three years has been overwhelmingly positive... I've done a really good job. I certainly hadn't heard (complaints) from any of the players," he said.

"We're not a great team yet and that's what we're all aspiring to. Like I'm aspiring to be a great coach. I'm not a great coach yet, I'm aspiring to be a great coach. I'm working towards it and I hope all the players are doing the same thing. I was really honest about that and it was a really, really uplifting two days."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON