'I let myself down': Emotional Virat Kohli reveals honest chat with Rahul Dravid over poor scores in 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India ended a long wait for an ICC title on Saturday when the side defeated South Africa to lift the T20 World Cup in Barbados. After a series of low scores throughout the tournament, batting stalwart Virat Kohli rose to the occasion in the all-important final, scoring a crucial 76 to revive the Indian innings after it lost three crucial wickets in the Powerplay. India's head coach Rahul Dravid and cricketer Virat Kohli during a practice session(Surjeet Yadav)

Kohli was promoted as an opener in the Indian batting lineup – a role he had only played once in T20Is before the tournament – but failed to make a mark up until the semi-finals. While Kohli has an excellent record as an opener with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, the tricky surfaces in the T20 World Cup, coupled with Kohli's overly aggressive approach cost him early dismissals.

In the final, however, the departures of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav meant India needed a batter to bide time at the crease and maintain a steady flow of runs. Well, who better for the role than Kohli? The batting great brought out his natural game and steered a sinking ship alongside Axar Patel (47) as the duo forged a strong stand to lay the foundation for a fighting total of 176/7.

Following the win, Kohli talked extensively to broadcasters Star Sports over his performances in the tournament. During the discussion, the anchor recounted a conversation with Rahul Dravid, who had been asked about Kohli's struggles throughout the event. Kohli, still overwhelmed with emotions from the T20 World Cup victory and his subsequent retirement from T20Is, revealed a chat with Dravid where he lamented his poor outings, saying that he was “letting himself down.”

“Obviously, you have to move out of your comfort zone sometimes. In my mind, it was like no or never. I have to embrace my role and perform. When I couldn't perform, I told him (Rahul Dravid), ‘I let myself down. I need to be better’. (But) as I said, everything was just meant to be,” Kohli said.

Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is right after India's World Cup win, as he received his Player of the Match award.

India's stalwarts leave shortest format

Alongside Kohli, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also called time on an illustrious T20I career. Rohit retired as the top-scorer in the format, and confirmed his retirement during the post-match press conference.

Jadeja, meanwhile, penned a farewell note on his official Instagram profile.