'Didn't think I would retire from T20Is but...': Rohit Sharma sparks retirement mystery with puzzling 'situation' remark

Indian captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the T20I format on Saturday, hours after lifting the T20 World Cup title following a dramatic final in Barbados. India defended a 177-run target against South Africa, restricting the Proteas seven runs short, thanks to a brilliant bowling effort in the final four overs from Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya. India's captain Rohit Sharma poses for a picture with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 (Surjeet Yadav)

Rohit confirmed his retirement in the post-match press conference, stating that it was the perfect moment for him to call time on his T20I career. "This was my last game as well," the captain said.

"I've enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. This is what I wanted - I wanted to win the cup," Rohit said to applause from the reporters in the room.

However, in another interaction with the press that has gone viral on social media platforms, Rohit Sharma stated that he had not given much thought to his retirement. He hinted that he had not made a firm decision about ending his T20I career and decided to retire only after lifting the T20 World Cup.

“I didn't think that I would retire from T20Is, but the situation was such... I thought it was the perfect situation for me. Nothing better than winning the cup and saying goodbye,” Rohit said in the video.

When asked whether he would continue his Indian Premier League career, Rohit said, “Yes, 100 percent.”

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had not previously indicated retirement; the latter announced his retirement after he received the Player of the Match award in the final. However, there were multiple suggestions from former cricketers that the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup could be their last appearance in the format.

Rohit and Kohli had returned to T20Is earlier this year after over a year's absence, which all but confirmed that they were in the fray for another T20 World Cup participation.

Jadeja retires, too

On Sunday, following the star duo's lead, another senior squad member, Ravindra Jadeja, retired from the format. Jadeja took to his Instagram account to confirm his retirement; he, too, played in all of India's matches in the 2024 edition.

India will return to action in the five-T20I series against Zimbabwe next month, which will see Shubman Gill leading the side for the first time.