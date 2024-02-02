'I missed a stumping, crowd chanted Dhoni Dhoni… Used to go back to my room and cry': Rishabh Pant on tough times

When Rishabh Pant started his international career, MS Dhoni was way past his best. He also didn't feature in T20I bilaterals regularly and whenever he didn't, it was Pant with the gloves. It was a huge opportunity for the youngster. He was being groomed as Dhoni's successor. Pant knew it. Dhoni knew it. The team management knew it but the fans, even if they knew, had a hard time accepting it. The result? Regular 'Dhoni Dhoni' chants whenever Pant faltered behind the stumps. The attacking left-hander, who has come a long way since then, establishing himself as one of the clutch members of the team, said it did hurt him at that time. MS Dhoni (L) with Rishabh Pant(Reuters)

Pant, currently in recovery after suffering a life-threatening car crash in December 2022, said there were times when he went to his room and cried because of the constant criticism and the comparisons with Dhoni. "I used to really feel very bad. I used to go back to my room and cry at 20-21 years of age. Under stress, I couldn't breathe. So much pressure, and I didn't know what to do. I missed a stumping in Mohali, and the crowd started to chant 'Dhoni Dhoni'," Pant said in a 'Star Sports' series that documents his recovery from the accident.

The personal relation between Dhoni and Pant however, has not been affected by this. Dhoni has always been Pant's mentor. From keeping tips to finishing skills to life skills, Dhoni has been Pant's go-to man. And that says a lot about Pant. Dhoni is not someone who spends too much time with his teammates away from the cricket field but with Pant, it is different. He is always in his birthday photographs.

Rishabh Pant can discuss anything with MS Dhoni

Pant said at this point he feels emotionally overwhelmed while talking about his dynamics with the 2011 World Cup winner.

"I always find it difficult to explain my relationship with MS. Dhoni. There are some with whom you can talk freely. I discuss everything with MSD. I have learned so much from him.

"I discuss things with him that I wouldn't discuss with anybody else. That's the kind of relationship (I have) with him," Pant said.

Pant, who was inarguably India's biggest game-changer in Test cricket before being thrown off track by the horrific crash, said before it became hurtful, he was genuinely confused by the comparisons with a bonafide legend like Dhoni.

"First of all, I didn't understand why questions were raised. I had just made it to the team, and people were talking about being a replacement," Pant said.

"Why were people raising such questions at a youngster? Why are you comparing? There shouldn't be any comparison at all. Some have played five matches and the others have played 500. It's been such a long journey, so many ups and downs, so the comparison is not fair."Pant said he would forever be indebted to seniors like Yuvraj Singh for making him comfortable when he first came in.

"At the start, I was very young, and there were a lot of senior players, a lot of them actually. Yuvraj Singh, MS were there, all seniors. It does take some time, but I didn't get the feeling of them being super seniors.

"They were very welcoming and made me very comfortable. They make every new player very comfortable. This is the culture of the Indian team," he said.