‘I never imagined I will wear the Indian jersey’: Ashwin reveals he ‘accidentally became a cricketer’
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday became the second-fastest bowler to scalp 400 wickets in Test cricket. He scalped three wickets in the first innings and four in the second to return with a match haul of 7 wickets in the pink-ball Test against England as India went 2-1 up in the four-match series.
After the completion of the third Test, Ashwin had a one-on-one session with fielding coach R Sridhar inside the dressing room. The veteran off-spinner revealed that he is a 'cricket lover’ who ‘accidentally became a cricketer’.
“I accidentally became a cricketer. I am a cricket lover who actually went on to become a cricketer. I am living my dream here. I never imagined I will wear the Indian jersey and play. For someone who loves the game so much, what better it can be to come and play the game,” he said.
“Every time I finish playing a game and if I get that winning result for the team, I just feel like I have been given a blessing. The COVID-19 (pandemic) times made me feel how lucky I am to actually play for India. Even when I came back from the IPL, I never thought I will play in Australia. That is why I said everything has been a gift, for the love with which I play, I think the game is giving me back,” he added.
Sridhar told Ashwin that it seems like he is ‘giving MS Dhoni a run for his money' in terms of the collection of stumps.
“I think MS has a lot more than I do. For a large part of my early career, I have not been very good at all this. Now I cherish every moment. It has been very special and I have been collecting stumps,” Ashwin replied.
After taking a 2-1 lead in the series, India and England will lock horns in the fourth and the final Test which begins on March 4 at the same venue.
ICC reacts after Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from cricket
- “India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket,” tweeted ICC after Pathan made the announcement on Twitter.
Yusuf Pathan, 2011 World Cup & 2007 WT20 winner, announces retirement
- Pathan made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League while playing for franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, before having a successful stint with the national team.
