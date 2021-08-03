Home / Cricket / ‘I sit down and think, what if he was here’: Kohli recalls his late father, says ‘he hasn’t seen me play for India’
India captain Virat Kohli pads up during net practice prior to the first Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England.(AP)
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:50 AM IST

Ahead of first England vs India Test match beginning on August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Virat Kohli had an interaction with wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik for the host broadcasters. Apart from speaking about the importance of the five-match series, the Indian skipper opened up on a number of personal matters.

Kohli talked about missing his father, his tryst with newly-gained fatherhood, and his wife, Anushka Sharma. The Indian skipper lost his father, Prem Kohli, in December 2006, almost two years before he made his international debut for India.

Before his big international opener in August 2008, Virat Kohli led India to the Under-19 World Cup triumph in Malaysia earlier that year. That was another significant milestone of his career that his father couldn't witness.

On being asked about missing his father's presence, Virat Kohli said, “He hasn’t seen me play for India. Now with our daughter, I see the happiness in my mother’s face. You sit down and think, what if he was here.”

Karthik took to Twitter and shared a teaser of the entire conversation with a caption that read, “What a week it has been! Spoke to the superstar of world cricket about fatherhood, his love life, spirituality, social media, leadership and of course Team INDIA Red heart. Coming soon!”


Team India is set to square off against Joe Root’s England in the five-match Test series which will mark the beginning of ICC World test Championship’s second season. The series opener gets underway on Wednesday in Nottingham.

