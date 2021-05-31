'I think 60-40, it's gonna be close': Former New Zealand captain picks his favourites for India vs NZ WTC final

Former New Zealand Bredon McCullum has revealed his favourites for the World Test Championship (WTC) title. The summit clash between Virat Kohli's Team India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand will be played in Southampton, England, beginning on June 18.

Speaking to Sports Today, McCullum stated that the Kiwis will hold an advantage heading into the WTC final because of their two-match Test series against host nation England prior to the grand finale. The Blacks Caps will kickoff their England tour on June 2 at the Lord's and the second Test against the hosts will take place between June 10 and 14.

ALSO READ| 'It was smart from Virat': Southee praises Jamieson for not falling into Kohli's 'trap' during IPL 2021

"I thought I was getting away with that (this question). I think 60-40, New Zealand. I think it's gonna be close but I think the match practice that New Zealand is going to have against England leading into the final could just tip it their way," said McCullum.

McCullum further stated that he is not ruling out India by any means despite acknowledging that his countrymen will get the much-required match practice ahead of the final showdown. He maintained that it will be a close battle and said may the best team win.

ALSO READ| 'Tell boys despite so many things, they didn't give up': Kaneria suggests how coach Shastri can boost India's confidence

"But I think it is going to be very close. Just as New Zealand would respect India... As a fan, I also respect India given the fact that I know how good they are and how competitive they are and the fighting spirit that they have. I think we are in for a ripping World Test Championship final and may the best team win," said Brendon McCullum.

The Indian cricket team is currently quarantining at a hotel in Mumbai. They will depart for the UK on June 2. Following the WTC final, they will play a five-match Test series against England.