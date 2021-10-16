‘I think the rest of the world better beware’: Vaughan reacts to news of Rahul Dravid taking over as India coach

The Indian cricket fans had got a reason to cheer for on Saturday as they came across the reports claiming that former cricketer Rahul Dravid is set to take over as Team India coach after the end of Ravi Shastri’s tenure.

Dravid, who toured Sri Lanka in July with a new-faced team India as a coach, has reportedly agreed to take the role and his contract would be till 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India. However, a confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to come on the same.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan came up with a tweet that sent the cricket fans into a frenzy. Reacting to the news of Dravid taking over as India coach, Vaughan wrote, “If it’s true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware … !”

If it’s true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware … ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

If that was not enough, then one must have a look at former India opener Wasim Jaffer’s tweet as he took the entire episode to another level; in a funny manner. He tweeted,

“Till yesterday news reports were saying Rahul Dravid was going to stay at the NCA. Yet early morning news broke of him becoming India coach. So what happened around midnight? My best guess is Lord Shardul blew candles on his birthday cake wishing to be coached by Rahul bhai.”

Till yesterday news reports were saying Rahul Dravid was going to stay at the NCA. Yet early morning news broke of him becoming India coach. So what happened around midnight? My best guess is Lord Shardul blew candles on his birthday cake wishing to be coached by Rahul bhai 😊 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 16, 2021

Having seen Ravi Shastri achieve a lot of success, the BCCI was always keen on appointing an Indian coach but there were only a few of stature. As per a PTI report, a former Indian captain and stalwart had already refused to become the coach in the current team set-up as Virat Kohli still remains the Test and ODI captain.

Shastri has been in charge of the team at a fee of ₹8.5 crore and as per the reports doing rounds, BCCI would offer Dravid a significant hike, which will be more than his NCA remuneration as well as Shastri's current paycheque.