'I told him... but usne dimaag ke upar extra dimaag lagaya': Kohli left astounded at Ashwin's 'bravery' vs PAK - Watch

Virat Kohli and his unbeaten 82 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday hogged all the limelight in what was a drama-filled India versus Pakistan match at the 2022 T20 World Cup. He struggled initially, then with Hardik Pandya by his side, built up a match-winning partnership. But after the match, Kohli was all praise for Ashwin for his “bravery” in the last two balls he faced in the Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Pakistan, they had sniffed yet another historic win when Dinesh Karthik was dismissed with one ball remaining. Mohammad Nawaz had bounced back under pressure in that dram-filled last over to outsmart Karthik.

ALSO READ: 'Isliye toh match jeet gaaye...': Watch Babar's stunning reply to reporter's 'lagta hai Kohli was the difference' remark

For a new batter to walk in at that stage of a high-pressure game, takes a lot, but Ashwin was calm under pressure and rather took on Nawaz smartly. Knowing he would go down the leg side again, he moved inside the line and umpire called it a wide ball. With a single required now, and all fielders asked to close in, Ashwin went deep against the fuller ball and lofted it over covers for a boundary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the match, Kohli hailed Ashwin for his brave decision to came back into the line. He admitted being astonished at Ashwin's act.

“When you need a run rate of 15 or 16 and you get two runs in two balls, then people might relax a bit, might get over excited as well thinking that the rest is done. Then Dinesh Karthik got out. Then I told Ash to hit the ball over covers. But Ash, usne dimaag ke upar extra dimaag lagaya. That was a brave thing for him to do. Came inside the line, made that into a wide ball. The situation next was if he could get the ball through the gaps, we would definitely win the match.,” he told Star Sports after the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India will next play against Netherlands on October 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON