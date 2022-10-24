'Isliye toh match jeet gaaye...': Watch Babar's stunning reply to reporter's 'lagta hai Kohli was the difference' remark

Virat Kohli loves playing against Pakistan. Some of his top knocks in the white-ball format have come against Pakistan. But the MCG classic on Sunday against Babar Azam's men has now become a serious contender for being one of his best ever now. He admitted it and so did the Pakistan captain when asked to rate the former India captain's unbeaten 82 at the 2022 T20 World Cup. And Babar had a rather stunning reply on Kohli when asked about it.

Speaking to the press after the four-wicket loss in their tournament opener, Babar hailed the 33-year-old for being able to comeback from the early pressure and put a memorable show which he is feels a great confidence booster.

“Definitely. India-Pakistan ka match main extra pressure hota hai. Usko aap jitna overcome kar sakte hai woh karein. Iisiliye woh bare player hai. Early on pressure tha but usne overcome kiya. Apne innings ko build kiya and partnership banaya, mere khayal se match udhr change huya," he said.

A journalist then asked him if he felt Kohli's knock was the difference between the two sides and Babar's response was pure gold.

“Babar, Virat ke toh bohot saare innings aapne dekhe honge. Toh iss innings ko aapko rate...aapko lagta hai ki he was the difference between the two sides, he actually made the difference,” said the journalist.

Babar quickly interrupted to say, “Isliye toh match jeet gaaye” as he smiled.

The journalist returned to original question and asked Babar how he would rate Kohli's knock and the Pakistan skipper replied saying, “Dekhiye, struggle kar rahe the. Comeback kiya phir itni bari innings ke baad unke confidence kaafi bara hoga. Jab bhi aap ase matches jeetate hai toh woh individual ko bhi confidence milta hai."

Pakistan will play their next match against Zimbabwe on October 27 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

