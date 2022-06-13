'I want to own No. 6 and 7 position. Only one player has done it': Riyan Parag says he wants to emulate MS Dhoni

Riyan Parag did not have the greatest of IPL 2022. The Rajasthan Royals batter could manage only 183 runs from 17 matches with one half-century. Coming to bat in the lower middle order, Parag was often left to do a lot with fewer balls left, but it is not something he looks back with regret. In fact, going forward, Parag wants to get better at his role. In the news for his cheeky tactics, heated exchange with Harshal Patel and the R Ashwin run-out, the RR youngster has one goal, which is to boss the No. 6 and 7 positions in the batting order and hope he could perform the role the great MS Dhoni did during his legendary India and CSK career.

"I am learning a lot. No. 6 and 7 are not easy. People think you just come and hit sixes, there is no tension. But that is not how it works. I played a couple of good innings, and I definitely could have done better. But like I said, there is plenty to learn. I am happy with the position I bat at. I am not too happy with my performance but I think I am glad with my batting position. I want to own No. 6 and 7 position. Only one player has done that in world cricket and that is MS Dhoni. Barring him, no other person comes to mind. I hope to go on that road. Hopefully whatever experience I have gained, I can take it and utilise it the following year," Parag told Sports Tak.

Parag, a member of India's 2018 Under-19 World Cup side says he does not mind waiting for a maiden India call-up. Acknowledging where his career stands currently, the 20-year-old has no problem playing the waiting game and says that if he can make his team win matches though impactful performances, the doors will open automatically.

"I want to win more matches for India. I have won one or two matches but that is not enough. If I can make my team win 6-7 matches on the back of performances, only then I can be in the reckoning. If I get selected in the Indian team probables, I won’t like it myself. I don’t deserve it. In the coming season, I want to win more matches for my team, and that will in turn give me the confidence to perform well," added Parag.

