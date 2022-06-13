'When the match gets tight, he panics...': Former India batter gives verdict on Rishabh Pant's captaincy amid criticism

Rishabh Pant-led India entered the ongoing home Twenty20 assignment with a 12-match winning streak. Cut to the present, India are struggling on multiple fronts with Pant facing the daunting task of winning three games in a row and staging a return against South Africa. If bowling let India down in the first game, a poor batting show cost them the second match. Pant himself hasn't managed runs with the bat and his captaincy decisions have also received criticism. (Also Read | 'I asked him 'Have you got any goals this IPL?' and he secretly said to me...': Steyn's riveting chat with Bhuvneshwar)

The 24-year-old India stumper was questioned for restricting Yuzvendra Chahal's quota of overs to just 2.1 in the series opener at Delhi. The next game saw pundits and fans questioning his move to extensively use Chahal and Axar Patel on a tricky Cuttack surface. Axar being sent ahead of Dinesh Karthik also became a hot topic of discussion.

Amid the criticism surrounding Pant's leadership, former India batter Wasim Jaffer has given his verdict on the young captain. Jaffer feels Pant 'panics a bit' in crunch situations but said he will get better moving forward.

"Yes, we saw something similar in the IPL as well. I feel the more he captains, the better he'll get. But, yes, at this stage, I think when the match gets tight, he panics a bit," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Pant also made headlines in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) when he tried to call his batters back in the dugout after a debatable umpiring decision regarding a high full-toss. The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper also dropped a catch and missed a DRS call in the league-stage fixture against Mumbai Indians.

Jaffer further underlined the toss factor, saying the home team has done well despite the coin flip not going their way in both games.

“To some extent, yes. Being 2-0 down in a five-match series, if even one of the next three goes even marginally bad [it will be curtains down]. So India will have to play very good cricket irrespective of the toss.”

"Yes, that's been the story so far. South Africa won both the tosses and both results went their way so India needs to win at least the next two tosses," he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON