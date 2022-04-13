'I don't want to praise myself but I can be the best finisher for India': Rajasthan Royals youngster makes big promise

Since MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket in August of 2020, India is still searching for its next big finisher. The first name that was considered to be the next big finisher for India was Hardik Pandya, and for a long time, he seemed to have filled that role perfectly but his indifferent form saw him getting ousted from the team. From the current squad, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja come to mind, but neither remains a strong candidate. Pant has often been tried at the top order, while Jadeja the all-rounder already has roles to perform. (Also Follow: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

As India continue to search for its next finisher, one unexpected player has put his hand up and thrown his name in the hat. Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals feels he can be the next finisher not just for his IPL team but for Team India going forward.

"I don't want to praise myself too much, but I think I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in years to come. I have got the skill-set, I've got the all-rounder abilities and not just batting, fielding and bowling as well. Yes, I've got a lot to work on and I've got to be consistent. I've got to work a lot on a lot of areas but I firmly believe that I can do it for the Rajasthan Royals team and the country as well," Parag said on 'Red Bull's Greatness Starts Here', a video of which was shared by CricTracker.

Parag was named captain of Assam, a moment he holds close to his heart. The 20-year-old in confident of his captaincy acumen and feels he can be a 'cool' captain like Dhoni.

"It was very special. I captained the Mushtaq Ali team last year and this year as well. I always think of myself as a captain, even when I'm not captaining the side, and I always think about my game like that. So being the official captain of the state team was a very humbling and big moment. I don't want to say like MS, but I try to copy MS a bit in that factor. But yeah, I'm the cool one. I'm not very aggressive," Parag added.